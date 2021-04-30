Digital Pathology Market is Expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% and will corss US$ 992.1 Million by 2025

Digital Pathology market report gives the reasonable picture of the current industry situation which incorporates authentic and anticipated market estimate in terms of esteem and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed statistics and strategies of the best key players in the industry. The report additionally gives a broad study of the distinctive market sections and areas.

The future paradigm of pathology will be digital. Instead of conventional microscopy, a pathologist will perform a diagnosis through interacting with images on computer screens and performing quantitative analysis. The fourth generation of virtual slide telepathology systems, so-called virtual microscopy and whole-slide imaging (WSI), has allowed for the storage and fast dissemination of image data in pathology and other biomedical areas.

Digital Pathology market is probably going to help the worldwide market significantly over the forthcoming years. Aside from this, the expanding number of driving is anticipated to add to the development of this market comprehensively.

Some of the leading key players are 3D HISTECH Ltd, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology, Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH, Ventana Medical System, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Xifin, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc.

The concern of the people staying in the remote regions is for travelling to the urban areas for the diagnosis of the diseases. The follow up for the results becomes difficult but with the help of the digital pathology the gap between the patients and diagnosing centers is bridged. Digital pathology has helped patient to reduce their travelling time and the cost of the treatments. In addition, the digital pathology set up is easy to adopt in the rural labs and the hospitals. Thus these factors are driving the growth of the digital pathology market.

The advancement is the field of the healthcare industry is driving to the players for more research and developments for the imaging devices and the required software for the digital pathology devices. The advanced systems helps labs and hospitals to add value to the testing services as this improves the performance to influence information technology. The advanced health information technology can be deployed within pathology labs and pathology groups specifically to meet the change of patient expectations, along with this it supports the needs of physicians for optimal workflow. For instance, Aperio ePathAccess of the Leica Biosystems is software which enables sharing of the digital pathology images and case data with the experts outside the information technology network.

The digital pathology market by product is segmented into scanner, software, communication system, and storage systems. Scanner segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of ~55.5% from 2016-2025. The segment is growing due to the technological advancement that has added integrated software along with the scanners for further analysis, edit, manage and share the virtual slides. Owing to these factors, the market for scanner is anticipated to surge during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025, at a significant rate.

On the basis of end user, the digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to have a highest CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period. Digital pathology solution helps these companies to maintain the records and for effective workflow management of the workflow.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital pathology industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2017: In February, Huron Digital Pathology launched major update to tissue scope whole slide imaging platform.

2017: In December, Visiopharm has entered an agreement with HAMAMATSU to sell their portfolio of slide scanners, co-branded as Oncotopix Scan, for clinical customers in Europe.

DIGITAL PATHOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Scanner

Software

Communication System

Storage System

By Application

Teleconsultation

Diseases Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Digital Pathology Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The initiations and support by the government in China, growing cancer cases, focus by industry players in Japan, and developing healthcare infrastructure in India are likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, there is a vast potential for the digital pathology market to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Digital Pathology Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

