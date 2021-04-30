Disposable gloves market ready to register a 7,5% CAGR by 2023 details shared in report
The global disposable gloves market was valued at $6,146.2 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $10,061.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The world disposable gloves market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of safety and hygiene amongst healthcare providers and patients. Disposable gloves have application in various industries that include healthcare, pharmaceutical, food, automotive, and others. These gloves serve the purpose of protection during various activities that involve toxic chemicals, reactive materials, or unhygienic conditions. Moreover, manufacturing process of certain products such as drugs and foods, require high level of cleanliness and handling of these products is the critical operation that may lead to product contamination if due care is not taken.
The major factors driving the growth of disposable gloves market is rising concern for safety and hygiene coupled with the novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture- resistant and control latex-associated infections. Owing to the necessity for product quality control, workers safety, hygiene, and protection against chemicals, the demand for disposable gloves is expected to rise in future. Healthcare professionals, doctors, and surgeons, use medical gloves for surgeries and other related activities that are contagious and can be infectious. Furthermore, disposable gloves have application in household purposes for cleaning and dishwashing. Thus, due to increasing concern for safety, hygiene, and product quality, the market of disposable gloves foresees a promising growth in the future. However, high competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers could hamper the market growth. Moreover, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the disposable glove manufacturers in the near future.
The global disposable gloves product market is segmented based on form, type, application, and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into powdered and non-powdered form. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into medical and non-medical applications. Further, medical is sub segmented into examination and surgical gloves. Based on non-medical application, the market is sub segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable gloves market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of gloves used across the globe.
Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Natural Rubber Gloves
Nitrile Gloves
Vinyl Gloves
Neoprene
Polyethylene
Others
By Form
Powdered
Non-powdered
By Application
Medical
Examination
Surgical
Non-Medical
Food Service
Clean Room
Industrial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
India
China
Australia
Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Middle East
Latin America
Africa
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Top Glove Corporation Berhad
Supermax Corporation Berhad
Semperit AG Holding
Rubberex Corp. M Bhd
Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.
Hartalega Holdings Berhad
Dynarex Corporation
Cardinal Health, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Ansell Limited
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:
Unigloves (UK) Limited
Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd
Cypress Medical Products LLC
Microflex Corporation
Mlnlycke Health Care
YTY Industry Holdings Berhad
