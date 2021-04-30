Dried Soup Market to 2027 – B&G Foods, Inc.Campbell Soup CompanyDr. McDougall’s Right FoodsFrontier SoupsMcKenzie’s

Dried soup is an instant soup mix prepared from dehydrated vegetables by slow air drying or freeze drying process. The ingredients used in the dried soup include vegetables, meat and grains along with flavoring agents and preservatives. Dried soups are healthier than canned or condensed wet soups in terms of their content of sodium and preservatives. These soups are ready to cook and are especially popular among the working-class population as an instant food option enriched with nutrition. In addition, dried soups retain their nutritious value and have extended shelf lives. Dried soups are available in different flavors in cups and pouches and can be easily found at supermarkets and convenience stores.

The List of Companies 1.BandG Foods, Inc. 2.Campbell Soup Company 3.Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods 4.Frontier Soups 5.McKenzie’s 6.Nestle S.A. 7.Nissin Foods 8.Specialty Food Association, Inc. 9.The Kraft Heinz Company 10.Unilever Food Solutions

The dried soup market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demands for convenience food coupled with rising disposable incomes of consumers. Incorporation of healthy food ingredients such as vegetables and lean meat and customized ingredients further propels the growth of the dried soups market. However, health concerns arising from certain preservatives used in the mix hampers the growth of the dried soup market. Nonetheless, the introduction of organic soups and innovation in the product, as well as packaging technologies, offer lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the dried soup market during the forecast period.

The global dried soup market is segmented on the basis of packaging and distribution channel. Based on packaging, the market is segmented as cup and pouch. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, retail stores, convenience stores and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dried soup market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The dried soup market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting dried soup market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the dried soup market in these regions.

