eDiscovery Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2025 | Key Players include Logikcull , Nextpoint , CloudNine Discovery , E-STET , Zapproved , Safelink Data Rooms , Safelink Data Rooms , Sherpa Software

Overview of eDiscovery Market

The global eDiscovery market size is expected to grow from USD 10.76 Billion in 2018 to USD 17.32 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is expected to be driven by many factors, such as need to decrease operational budget of legal departments, growth in compliance requirements and data protection regulations, and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across verticals.

Logikcull , Nextpoint , CloudNine Discovery , E-STET , Zapproved , Safelink Data Rooms , Safelink Data Rooms , Sherpa Software , OpenText , Cicayda , Swiftype , Algolia , Legal Discovery , LexisNexis , Docket Alarm , Archevos , DFLabs , SysTools Software , KCura , Company 20

Major Application as follows:

Law Firm

Research

Consultant

Industrial

Others

Major Type as follows:

Data Mapping

Legal Hold

Electronic Message

Project

Others

eDiscovery Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze and study the global eDiscovery capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

• Focuses on the key eDiscovery manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

• Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

