Explore Why Europe Basmati Rice Market Is Thriving Worldwide: Top Key Vendors like Amira Basmati Rice , HBI, Estraco, East End Foods, TBA

The Europe basmati rice market was valued at $491 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $615 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2023. Rice is neither a major crop nor essential food in Europe; however, it has ecological importance in numerous Mediterranean countries of Europe. Basmati is a type of aromatic rice, which is a long slender grain. The aroma is achieved by the ripening of the grain and is cultivated in India and Pakistan. Basmati rice and long grain Indica rice are the popular varieties of rice in Northern Europe. The Indian varieties of basmati rice that are approved for export to Europe are Basmati 370, Taraori Basmati, Basmati 386, Basmati 217, Pusa Basmati, Ranbir Basmati, and Super Basmati. Likewise, Pakistan varieties include Basmati 370, Kernel, Pusa Basmati, and Super Basmati.

In 2016, UK leads the Europe basmati rice market, in terms of both value and volume, followed by the Netherlands. Furthermore, in UK, the cost of this rice is expected to decrease, owing to the recent ban on basmati rice from Iran. The demand for specialty rice, such as Basmati rice, is rapidly growing in Europe, especially in Germany and the Netherlands, with the increase in rice consumption, which is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, tricyclazole is the fungicide used to protect the food crops, including rice crops, from blast disease, and European Union is expected to reduce the residue limit of this fungicide. However, stringent norms by the European Union to reduce the tolerance level of tricyclazole fungicide are expected to impede the basmati rice export from India.

Get Sample Copy of ” Europe basmati rice market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013334

Major market players are as follows:

Amira Basmati Rice

HBI

Estraco

East End Foods

TBA Suntra

S.G.S. International Rice Company

Amira Nature Foods

VSR Rice

The Rice ‘n Spice International Ltd.

Kohinoor Foods

Europe basmati rice market is segmented based on type, application, and country. On the basis of type, it is categorized into Indian variety and Pakistan Variety. On the basis of application, it divided into commercial and home. Country wise, it is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, and rest of Europe.

Basmati rice is extensively found in Indian menus and at present is used in different types of food along with Italian and continental food. Europe and Middle East are the major importers of basmati rice, among them UK, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait are the major basmati rice importing countries.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013334

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the Europe basmati rice market.

The market trend analysis for all the countries is conducted by constructing estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the leading companies in the industry.

This study evaluates competitive landscape of the basmati rice industry to understand the market scenario in Europe.

Extensive analysis is conducted by key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the European market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Indian Variety

Pakistan Variety

By Application

Commercial

Home

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Belgium

The Netherlands

Poland

Rest of Europe

Place a DIRECT Purchase order for complete report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013334

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. EUROPE BASMATI RICE MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. EUROPE BASMATI RICE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6. EUROPE BASMATI RICE MARKET, BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights