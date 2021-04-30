Eye Tracking Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024. The eye tracking market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others in terms of quality of product. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 36.3% share, due to rise in adoption and increase in demand for assistive communication devices and wide application areas offered.

The eye tracking market is segmented into type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as head-mounted eye tracker and remote eye tracker. According to application, it is divided into assistive communication, academic research, consumer behavior research, and usability testing. Based on industry vertical, the market is further categorized into retail, automotive, healthcare, government, and others (advertising, entertainment, and web designing). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global eye tracking market are Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Head-mounted Eye Trackers

>Remote Eye Trackers

By Application

>Assistive Communication

>Academic Research

>Consumer Behavior Research

>Usability Testing

By Industry Vertical

>Retail

>Automotive

>Healthcare

>Government

>Others

By Region

>North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

>Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

