Eye Tracking Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years
The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024. The eye tracking market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others in terms of quality of product. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals.
North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 36.3% share, due to rise in adoption and increase in demand for assistive communication devices and wide application areas offered.
The eye tracking market is segmented into type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as head-mounted eye tracker and remote eye tracker. According to application, it is divided into assistive communication, academic research, consumer behavior research, and usability testing. Based on industry vertical, the market is further categorized into retail, automotive, healthcare, government, and others (advertising, entertainment, and web designing). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30801
Key players operating in the global eye tracking market are Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.
KEY BENEFITS
>The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2024.
>Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.
>Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.
> This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2024, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
>Head-mounted Eye Trackers
>Remote Eye Trackers
By Application
>Assistive Communication
>Academic Research
>Consumer Behavior Research
>Usability Testing
By Industry Vertical
>Retail
>Automotive
>Healthcare
>Government
>Others
By Region
>North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
>Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
>Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
>LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30801
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]