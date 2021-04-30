Feed Additives Market Comprehensive Analysis with Top Key Players BASF, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Evonik Industries, Kemin Industries

A feed additive is a food supplement for farm animals. It is used for improving the quality of feed and the quality of food, or to improve the animals’ performance and health. The nutritional values of animal feed not only provide nutrient content to the animal but also helps to improve gut health, optimize feed conversion, reduce and replace antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) in feed and much more. Feed additive include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals.

The global feed additives market is segmented on the basis of type, livestock, form and source. Based on type, the market is segmented into amino acids, phosphates, vitamins, acidifiers, carotenoids, enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, flavors & sweeteners, antibiotics, minerals, antioxidants, non-protein nitrogen, preservatives, phytogenics and probiotics. On the basis of the livestock the market is segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animal, and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into synthetic and natural.

Increasing demand and consumption of livestock-based products worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for feed additives market. Furthermore, the implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality is also projected to influence the feed additives market significantly. Moreover, raising awareness about feed quality across the globe is projected to have a robust impact on the feed additives market. Growing demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The reports cover key developments in the feed additives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from feed additives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for feed additives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the feed additives market.

The List of Companies 1.BASF SE 2.Cargill, Incorporated 3.Chr. Hansen A/S 4.E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company 5.Evonik Industries AG 6.Kemin Industries 7.Koninklijke DSM N.V., 8.Nutreco N.V. 9.Solvay S.A. 10.The Archer Daniels Midland Company