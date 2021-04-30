Financial Services Market 2019 Size, Shares scrutinized in new research

The financial services market consists of the revenues of financial or money related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in financial services related activities such as lending, investment management, insurance, brokerages, payments and fund transfer services. The financial services industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Most firms offer multiple services. Revenues include fees, interest payments, commissions or transaction charges.

The report covers various critical Financial Services market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global financial services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global financial services market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.

Non-cash payments are growing rapidly in many parts of the world. This is primarily due to increasing internet and mobile penetration in emerging countries, continued economic recovery and growing adoption of mobile-based payments in mature markets. The growth of non-cash payments is also driven by the global shift towards immediate payment schemes, which offer instant payments in real-time. According to the 2016 World Payments Report published by Capgemini, the global volume of non-cash payments reached approximately $380 billion in 2014, recording a near about 9% year-on-year growth.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: Lending And Payments, Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers), Investments, Foreign Exchange Services, Lending, Cards & Payments, Insurance Providers, Insurance Brokers & Agents, Reinsurance Providers, Wealth Management, Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges, Investment Banking

Companies Mentioned: United health Group, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, AXA, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, financial services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Financial Services Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Financial Services Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Financial Services Market Trends And Strategies Financial Services Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Financial Services Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Financial Services Market Western Europe Financial Services Market Eastern Europe Financial Services Market North America Financial Services Market South America Financial Services Market Middle East Financial Services Market Africa Financial Services Market Financial Services Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Financial Services Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

