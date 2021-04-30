Fleet Management Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2018-2027| Azuga, Chevin Fleet Solutions, Geotab, GPS Insight, Masternaut Limited, MiX Telematics, NexTraq, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Verizon

Fleet Management is a management of commercial motor vehicles such as cars, vans, trucks, specialist vehicles that allows companies to minimize the risks associated with vehicle investment, improving efficiency, productivity and reducing their overall transportation and staff costs along with vehicle financing maintenance and telematics,driver,speed and fuel management and health and safety management.

Market Dynamics

The fleet management market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growth in wireless technology, compulsion of ELD implementation, need of operational competency and increase in international trades are the significant factors that boost the market growth. However, the lack of network infrastructure, the complexity of deployment and high initial capital requirements are impacting negatively on the growth of the market in the current market scenario.

Companies profiled in this report includes, Azuga, Chevin Fleet Solutions, Geotab Inc., GPS Insight, Masternaut Limited, MiX Telematics, NexTraq, LLC, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Verizon

Market Scope

The “Global Fleet Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global Fleet management market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Fleet management market with detailed market segmentation by type of solution, deployment, services, vehicle type, communication technology and end user. The global Fleet management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fleet management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Fleet management market.

Market Segmentation

The global fleet management market is segmented on the basis of type of solution, deployment, services, vehicle type, communication technology and end user. Based on solution type the market is segmented as operation management, asset management and driver management. Based on deployment the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise and hybrid. On the basis of the service the market is segmented as professional, integration and deployment and managed services. Based on the vehicle type the market is segmented as heavy commercial, light commercial, aircraft, railway and watercraft. Based on the communication Technology the market is segmented as GNSS and cellular system. On the basis of industry the market is segmented as retail, government, transportation and logistics and automotive.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fleet management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Fleet management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

