Frequency Counter Market is Expected to Show Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027 | Industry Analysis Report

The frequency counter is an electronic component or individual instrument used for measuring frequency and time. These are test instruments and are used in applications associated with radio frequency engineering to accurately measure the frequency of signals. It operates on the principle of gating input frequency into the counter for a set time. Range of frequency counters may vary between Hz to GHz, where 1 Hz is equivalent to one pulse per second. Frequency counters are also used for calibrating other equipment that do not have displays. These are commonly used in laboratories, factories, and field environments for direct frequency measurements of various devices. Most common applications include measurement and characterization of oscillator and transmitter frequencies.

The frequency counter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as continuous development in the LTE technology coupled with rapid developments in wireless technologies. Furthermore, investments by key players for network infrastructure in the telecommunication sector contributes to the growth of the frequency counter market. On the other hand, the frequency counter market is likely to showcase significant opportunities with digitalization and automation during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. B and K Precision Corporation

2. Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

3. Keysight Technologies Inc.

4. National Instruments

5. OMRON Corporation

6. Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co KG

7. Schneider Electric

8. Stanford Research Systems

9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The “Global Frequency Counter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of frequency counter market with detailed market segmentation by method, type, end-use industry, and geography. The global frequency counter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading frequency counter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global frequency counter market is segmented on the basis of method, type and end-use industry. By method, the market is segmented into direct and reciprocal. Based on type, the market is segmented as handheld and rack-mounted. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, automotive, telecommunication, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global frequency counter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The frequency counter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting frequency counter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the frequency counter market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the frequency counter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from frequency counter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for frequency counter in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the frequency counter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key frequency counter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

