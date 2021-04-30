Gate Driver IC Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR says Toshiba, ROHM Co., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics by 2027 | A Promising Study Report by Premium Market Insights

A gate driver IC serves as an interface between control signals and power switches. An integrated gate driver solution reduces design complexity, development time, board space and improves reliability over discretely implemented gate drive solution. An optimum gate drive configuration is necessary for all power switches irrespective of the fact that they are in discrete form or in a power module.

The gate driver IC market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of smart home and smart grid technologies. Moreover, growing need for high voltage devices further boosts the growth of the gate driver IC market. However, design complexities of the product is a major restraining factor for the gate driver IC market. Nonetheless, rapid electrification of automobiles and surge in power transistors in various renewable energy system offer symbolic opportunities for the key players operating in the gate driver IC market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Infineon Technologies AG

2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

3. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

4. ON Semiconductor

5. Renesas Electronics Corporation

6. ROHM Co., Ltd.

7. Semtech Corporation

8. STMicroelectronics

9. Texas Instruments Incorporated

10. Toshiba Corporation

The “Global Gate Driver IC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of gate driver IC market with detailed market segmentation by transistor type, semiconductor material, mode of attachment, isolation technique, application, and geography. The global gate driver IC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gate driver IC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global gate driver IC market is segmented on the basis of transistor type, semiconductor material, mode of attachment, isolation technique, and application. By transistor type, the market is segmented as MOSFET and IGBT. Based on semiconductor material, the market is segmented into Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN). The market is classified as on chip and discrete by the mode of attachment. On the basis of the isolation technique, the market is segmented as magnetic isolation, capacitive isolation, and optical isolation. The market on the basis of the application is classified as industrial, commercial, and residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global gate driver IC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The gate driver IC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting gate driver IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gate driver IC market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the gate driver IC market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from gate driver IC market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for gate driver IC in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the gate driver IC market.

The report also includes the profiles of key gate driver IC companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Gate Driver IC Market – By Transistor Type

1.3.2 Gate Driver IC Market – By Semiconductor Material

1.3.3 Gate Driver IC Market – By Mode of Attachment

1.3.4 Gate Driver IC Market – By Isolation Technique

1.3.5 Gate Driver IC Market – By Application

1.3.6 Gate Driver IC Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. GATE DRIVER IC MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. GATE DRIVER IC MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

