GIS in Telecom Sector Market driven by rise in adoption of GIS applications for mobile and broadband services

The growth of the global GIS in telecom sector market is driven by rise in adoption of GIS applications for mobile and broadband services, emergence of satellite imagery, and rise in demand for network installation across the rural area. However, rise in threats of open source software & cyber threats and government regulations & guidelines related to telecom industry are expected to restrict the GIS in telecom sector market growth. Conversely, government initiatives in building smart city projects and emerging innovation in the field of mobile telecommunications technology are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the GIS in telecom sector market.

The report segments the GIS in telecom sector market on the basis of type, deployment model, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into software and services. By deployment model, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. According to end user, it is fragmented into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the GIS in telecom sector market are Bentley Systems Incorporated, Blue Marble Geographics, Cyient Ltd., ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute) Inc., Harris Corporation, Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., RMSI Inc., Spatial Business Systems, Inc., and Trimble Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premise

By End User

Small & Medium Enterprise (< $1Million)

Large Enterprise (> $ 1Million)

