Global Airborne Wind Turbines Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2025

An airborne wind turbine is a novel concept where the rotor of a wind turbine is suspended in air without the support of a tower. The unique design concept of airborne wind turbine offers aerodynamic and mechanical benefits. While such turbines curb the need for slip rings and reduce the spending on tower construction and yaw mechanisms, they offer high velocity and greater efficiency at higher altitudes. Wind turbines are expected to account for 12% of the overall electricity generation worldwide by 2020. In the coming years, the global airborne wind turbine market is anticipated to register robust growth owing to the high efficiency of airborne wind turbines.

The growing demand for clean and sustainable energy, the fluctuating prices of fuel derived from non-renewable resources, and conducive government regulations are playing an important role in the growth of the global airborne wind turbine market. Expensive infrastructure such as electrical grids and power stations are not required for airborne wind turbines and this factor has further driven the installation of airborne wind turbines worldwide. One of the key factors responsible for this market growth is the increasing R&D for wind turbines. However, airborne wind turbines have also certain drawbacks. Harnessing wind energy from high altitudes increases the risk of unforeseen collisions and hence, automated control piloting is required for airborne wind turbines for additional safety. The challenges faced include safely suspending and maintaining turbines hundreds of meters off the ground in high winds and storms, transferring the harvested and/or generated power back to earth, and interference with aviation. Extensive research is being conducted to design robust and reliable airborne wind turbines.

Asia and Africa could see high market potential, while North America and Europe could be initial adaptors of these systems. In countries such as China, Brazil, India, and Russia, the ever-growing consumption of electricity has boosted the demand for wind energy as wind energy technologies demand low maintenance and generate electricity at low costs. The U.S., India, Spain, China, and Germany are some of the key countries involved in generating wind energy on a large scale and hence the air turbines market is expected to grow.

Some of the key players in the global airborne wind turbine market are DeWind Co., Acciona S.A., and Fuhrlnder AG.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage