Global Asset Tracking Software Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – Freshworks, Sortly, QBurst, UpKeep | 2019-2025

Asset tracking software is a type of software that enables tracking the movement of IT devices, equipment and software within an IT environment.

Asset tracking software is used by network, system and IT administrators as a means to have a quantitative record and physical monitoring over all IT assets. Asset tracking software generally has the ability to scan the entire IT infrastructure for IT assets and compile an organization-wide IT inventory.

In 2018, the global Asset Tracking Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Asset Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Freshworks

Sortly

QBurst

UpKeep Technologies

Ubisense Group

Mojix

PcsInfinity

Zerion Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Government and Defense

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Asset Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Asset Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

