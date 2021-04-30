Global Captive Power Plant Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2025

The captive power plant is a power plant built with the purpose of providing a localized source of electrical power. The plant may also supply its surplus power to the main grid or may operate in island mode, i.e., not connected to the main grid. The primary rationale behind the construction of increasing the reliability of electrical power, reduction in costs of generating power, a better environmental performance due to increased efficiency and so on.

End-User/Technology

The end users of this technology are the major industries which cannot take the risk due to their highly crucial operations which may be affected during the peak demand periods. Due to such disruptions, they may have to bear huge losses. Also, the rates for industries are different as compared to that for the general public. Thus, installation of this type of plant can ensure lower costs and hence better profit margins.

The captive power plants use similar technology as the full-scale power plants, only at a smaller scale. They comprise of components like generator, transformer, turbine, boiler and heat exchanger. Also, they may use different types of fuel like the conventional sources like coal or the upcoming renewable sources of energy which are cleaner.

Market Dynamics

With the rapid growth in industries, the industries are aiming to gain a competitive advantage by means of ensuring lower costs and economies of scale. Also, there is a need for better reliability of power in these industries due to increasing demand on the main grid.

Moreover, the demand from developing economies is expected to show a positive growth trajectory. Therefore, the captive power plant market has huge growth prospects depending on the extent of affordability and sustainability in case of the fuel used.

Market Segmentation

The captive power plant market can be segmented on the basis of the technology employed. Another factor that can be used is the type of fuel employed. The type of application can also be used as a factor for segmentation.

Another aspect that can be considered for segmentation is the geography as this affects the availability and affordability of land for construction of the plant and the availability of crucial resources like water for functioning in the vicinity. Also, the reliability of power may vary depending on the regions.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Captive power plants have an impressive level of penetration in the developed economies. However, the developed economies are now moving towards non-conventional sources of energy to ensure sustainability. However, the developing economies, especially in South East Asia also have a significant usage of captive power plants due to the presence of industries manufacturing steel, aluminium and copper.

Opportunities

The captive power plant market has a satisfactory demand. However, the industries towards ensuring sustainability and therefore, the research towards using non-conventional energy sources are expected to reap better and reliable benefits in the long run.

Key Players

Some prominent players in the market are GE, Siemens, ABB, Kirloskar, and Clarke Energy.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

