Global Combined Heat And Power Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025
Combined heat and power combines the generation of electricity and thermal energy. Hence it is more efficient which reduces the operating cost. The pollutants emission is also reduced. It can increase power reliability and power quality. Combined heat and power can help reduce grid congestion by providing independence from the grid. It is economically and environmentally inclined. It supports operational flexibility and management of energy resources.
Market Dynamics
The prime driver for the market is the cost efficiency.The energy provided is clean and reliable.Environmental concerns in reducing the greenhouse gas and other harmful emissionshave triggered the focus on the market. The improved power qualityis driving the market.The market is reducing the demand on electricity grids relieving congestion in the process. Furthermore, the energy resource can be deployed immediately. There is increased industrialization and urbanization which is a plus point.
The major restraint on the market is the underutilization of the product.Upgradation costs, installation costs, and changes in the system could be an issue in the growth of the market.Reliability and availability areissues due to the market being at a nascent stage. There is a lack of grid infrastructure.
The opportunity for the market lies in the partnerships among the utility companies.The growing demand and popularity of the clean and alternative energy resourcehold a major scope for the future of the market. It can address future global energy needs. The trend is shifting from conventional to sustainable energy requirement. The price of the natural gas is declining. There is a growing demand for decentralized power generation. Government regulations favor the market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented in terms of the end user intoresidential, commercial, industrial, and institutions. The market is divided into newly installed and retrofit systemson the basis of theinstallation type. It is divided into renewable and fossil fuel on the basis of fuel type. On the basis of technology, it can be divided into thecombined cycle, steam turbine, and gas turbine.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Asia Pacific dominates the market. Europe and North America come next in the list with strong demand.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include General Electric, Caterpillar, Mitsubishi, Veolia, Siemens, Yanmar, MWM, Dantherm Power, Qnergy, The Viessmann Group, Cogen Microsystems, Zeppelin Power Systems, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Microgen Engine Corporation Holding B.V., and Whisper Tech Limited.
The report contains comprehensive analysis on:
Global Combined Heat and PowerMarketSegments
Global Combined Heat and PowerMarket Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Combined Heat and PowerMarket Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Combined Heat and PowerMarket Current Trends
Competition &Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Regional analysis for Global Combined Heat and PowerMarket includes
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
In-depth Market Segmentation
Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent market trends and Impact Factors
R&D Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage