Global Combined Heat And Power Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Combined heat and power combines the generation of electricity and thermal energy. Hence it is more efficient which reduces the operating cost. The pollutants emission is also reduced. It can increase power reliability and power quality. Combined heat and power can help reduce grid congestion by providing independence from the grid. It is economically and environmentally inclined. It supports operational flexibility and management of energy resources.

Market Dynamics

The prime driver for the market is the cost efficiency.The energy provided is clean and reliable.Environmental concerns in reducing the greenhouse gas and other harmful emissionshave triggered the focus on the market. The improved power qualityis driving the market.The market is reducing the demand on electricity grids relieving congestion in the process. Furthermore, the energy resource can be deployed immediately. There is increased industrialization and urbanization which is a plus point.

The major restraint on the market is the underutilization of the product.Upgradation costs, installation costs, and changes in the system could be an issue in the growth of the market.Reliability and availability areissues due to the market being at a nascent stage. There is a lack of grid infrastructure.

The opportunity for the market lies in the partnerships among the utility companies.The growing demand and popularity of the clean and alternative energy resourcehold a major scope for the future of the market. It can address future global energy needs. The trend is shifting from conventional to sustainable energy requirement. The price of the natural gas is declining. There is a growing demand for decentralized power generation. Government regulations favor the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the end user intoresidential, commercial, industrial, and institutions. The market is divided into newly installed and retrofit systemson the basis of theinstallation type. It is divided into renewable and fossil fuel on the basis of fuel type. On the basis of technology, it can be divided into thecombined cycle, steam turbine, and gas turbine.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the market. Europe and North America come next in the list with strong demand.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include General Electric, Caterpillar, Mitsubishi, Veolia, Siemens, Yanmar, MWM, Dantherm Power, Qnergy, The Viessmann Group, Cogen Microsystems, Zeppelin Power Systems, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Microgen Engine Corporation Holding B.V., and Whisper Tech Limited.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

