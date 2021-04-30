Global Low Code Development Platform Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Low Code Development Platform Market – By Component (Solution, Services) By Type (General Purpose Platform, Database App Platform, Mobile – First App Platform, Process App Platform, Request Handling Platform) By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-premise) By End-Use Vertical (Telecom & Media, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Low Code Development Platform Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global low code development platform market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 40.4% during the projected period. The market was totaled at a valuation of USD 1.5 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach at a notable revenue by 2023. Factors such as growing adoption of technologically advanced solutions for rapidly emerging applications is expected to fuel the market growth of low code development platform. Apart from this, rising demand for customer-centric web and mobile applications is also a major factor that is expected to augment the growth of market in near future.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of low code development platform market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Component
– Solution
– Services
– Professional
– Managed
By Type
– General Purpose Platform
– Database App Platform
– Mobile – First App Platform
– Process App Platform
– Request Handling Platform
By Deployment
– Cloud Based
– On-premise
By End-Use Vertical
– Telecom & Media
– Retail
– Healthcare
– BFSI
– Government
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Appian
– OutSystems
– AgilePoint
– Caspio
– Mendix
– MatsSoft Inc.,
– Microsoft Corporation
– Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
– ServiceNow
– SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc.
Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
