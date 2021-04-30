Global N-Hexyl Alcohol Market 2019 | Rise With a Significant and Improved Revenue Growth by 2023

Segmentation

N-hexyl alcohol Market has been segmented by application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into plasticizer precursor, chemical intermediate, odor agent, flavoring agent, inert ingredient, lubricant, additive, processing aid, fabric softener, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segregated into chemicals, food & beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, plastic, and others.

The N-hexyl alcohol market has been studied with respect to five regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global N-hexyl alcohol market are Sasol Limited (South Africa), Alfa Aesar (US), the Good Scents Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bharat Jyoti Impex (India), Penta Manufacturer (US), Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore), and Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd, NHU (China).

Market Overview

N-hexyl alcohol is an organic alcohol with six carbon chains and is miscible with ether and alcohol. The product finds application as a plasticizers precursor, chemical intermediate, odor agent, flavoring agent, inert ingredient, lubricant, additive, and processing aid, among others. N-hexyl alcohol is being increasingly used in pesticides, food & beverages, creams and lotions, fabric softeners, antiseptics, hypnotic drugs, and others.

The growth of the global N-hexyl alcohol market is driven by the chemicals industry where it is increasingly used as an inert ingredient in the form of an emulsifier, solvent, and propellant, and as a chemical intermediate in solvents, solid separation agents, adhesives, and sealant chemicals, among others. The rising demand for plasticizers, solvents, adhesives, emulsifiers, and pesticides in various end-use industries such as automotive, cosmetics and personal care, construction, and agriculture is likely to propel market growth.

The consumption of N-hexyl alcohol is increasing in the cosmetics and personal care industry to produce soaps, shampoos, creams and lotions, and deodorants, among others. The growing cosmetics and personal care industry with the surging demand for cosmetics and skin and hair care products is driving the growth of the N-hexyl alcohol market globally.

Additionally, the growing food & beverage industry is likely to drive the growth of the N-hexyl alcohol market on account of the increasing use of the product as a food additive in beverages, ice creams, baked goods, and gelatin, among others. Moreover, the growing demand for packaged beverages and food products due to the increased need for convenience and improved product shelf life is expected to fuel product demand further. The other major applications of N-hexyl alcohol are in the pharmaceuticals industry in wrapping capsules, tubes, bottles, and vials which is expected to further boost market demand in the near future.

