Global ORGAN-ON-CHIP Market Analysis 2023: Study for Future Scope, Size, Trend and Share

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organ-On-Chip Market by Type (Heart-on-Chip, Human-on-Chip, Intestine-on-Chip, Kidney-on-Chip, Liver-on-Chip, and Lung-on-Chip): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,” the global organ-on-chip market was valued at $5 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $170 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 63.2% from 2017 to 2023. Heart-on-chip segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4347

Organ-on-chip a multichannel 3D micro-fluidic cell culture device, which simulates activities, mechanisms, and physiological responses of human organs. This chip develops a narrow channel for the blood and air flow in organs including lung, gut, liver, heart, and others. This devices is developed on a microchip that contains continuously perfused chambers colonized by living cells arranged to stimulate tissue- and organ-level physiology. It is used to nurture internal organs with the help of silicone.

The growth of the global organ-on-chip market is driven by increase in its applications in the healthcare sector, rise in demand for drug screening, and high demand for lung-based organ culture & kidney applications. However, high cost and nascent stage in R&D restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in research activities on organ-on-chip is expected to offer ample opportunities to the key players.

The global organ-on-chip market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. Depending on type, the market is divided into heart-on-chip, human-on-chip, intestine-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, liver-on-chip, and lungs-on-chip. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Emulate, AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio innovations, Hurel Corporation, Hepregen, Insphero, Mimetas, Nortis, Organovo, and Tara Biosystems are some of the major key players operating in the global organ-on-chip market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global organ-on-chip market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Heart-on-chip

– Human-on-chip

– Intestine-on-chip

– Kidney-on-chip

– Liver-on-chip

– Lung-on-chip

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/organ-on-chip-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.2.3.1. Surge in application of organ-on-chip devices in the healthcare sector

3.2.3.2. Increase in demand for organ-on-chip in drug screening

3.2.3.3. Rise in demand for lung- & kidney -based organ culture devices

3.2.3.4. High cost of organ-on-chip devices

3.2.3.5. Nascent stage in R&D pertaining to OOCs

3.2.3.6. Increase in research activities on organ-on-chip devices

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in application of organ-on-chip devices in the healthcare sector

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for organ-on-chips in drug screening

3.5.1.3. Rise in demand for lung- & kidney-based organ culture devices

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High costs of organ-on-chip devices

3.5.2.2. Nascent stage in R&D pertaining to OOCs

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in research activities on organ-on-chip devices

CHAPTER 4 ORGAN-ON-CHIP MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HEART-ON-CHIP

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. HUMAN-ON-CHIP

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. INTESTINE-ON-CHIP

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.5. KIDNEY-ON-CHIP

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.6. LIVER-ON-CHIP

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast

4.7. LUNG-ON-CHIP

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 ORGAN-ON-CHIP MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. NORTH AMERICA

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.5. U.S.

5.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.6. Canada

5.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.7. Mexico

5.2.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. EUROPE

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4347

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com