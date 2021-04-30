Hard Coatings Market Size, Manufacturers, Production and Share, Analysis, Future Statistics and Overview by Top Manufacturers 2023

Global Hard Coatings Market report includes Hard Coatings Market Revenue, Investment Opportunity, Market Features, Market Demand by Segment & Hard Coatings Growth aspects. A wide range of applications, Utilization ratio, Supply and demand analysis are also consist in the report

Hard Coatings Market Overview:

According to the studies conducted by MRFR analysts the global protective coating market is poised to grow at a robust CAGR of nearly 10% to attain mark of around USD 25 billion by the end of 2023. This is anticipated to favor growth of the market in coming years. The major factors responsible for this growth trajectory of the global hard coatings market are surging demand for the tough coating films and products form transportation & automotive industry, changing consumer sentiments in favor of preventing the damage to their devices and other important equipment from any thermal, corrosion and other impact action.

Increasing consumption of the protective coatings in numerous emerging end use industries such as automotive, building & construction, and other industrial purposes. Additionally the use of hard coatings on important tools and equipment, along with an end decorative product is projected to be the favorable factor for growth of this market.

Competitive Dashboard:

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

PLATIT AG All

ZEISS International

CemeCon AG

SDC Technologies

Momentive

Sulzer Ltd.

ASB Industries, Inc.

Hardcoatings, Inc.

Hard Coatings Market Competitive Landscapes:

The global Hard Coatings is the mature market which is primarily driven by the increasing demand from in automotive and general manufacturing industry, along with the growing transportation sector on the backdrop of reviving global trend. The market accommodates significant number of tier 1 manufacturers, yet the market share is dominated by some leading players such as OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Momentive, Sulzer Ltd., Teijin Limited, and Duralar Technologies. According to the study conducted, almost all of these participants are primarily adopting the product launch and an expansion tactics, along with the augmentation of their production capacities in order to strengthen their market position and also sustain the growing competition.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 8, 2017- Japan based technology-driven global group, which offers advanced solutions in the field of sustainable transportation, healthcare, and information and electronics, Teijin Limited has recently announced the development of a new hard-coating technology. This new technology can be uniformly applied on the large or complex-shaped automotive windows, which are made of resins. With launch of this new technology, resins are likely to achieve the same level of abrasion resistance as glass windows and double the weather resistance of conventional plastics glazing. Teijin is anticipated to attain significant share of the market with this development due to growing trend of light weighting.

May 22, 2017- The U.S. based Duralar Technologies, which is a global nanotechnology company that engages in development of Duralar high-performance coatings and coating systems has just introduced their new ArmorLube coating. This new product provide both exceptional hardness and dry lubrication, which is designed to enhance the performance of vast range of metal products, automotive and oil & gas industry.

September 1, 2017- The U.S. based technology group, which engages in development of Duralar high-performance coatings and coating Duralar Technologies has entered into a distribution agreement with Phoenix-based Coating Technologies, Inc. (CTI). CTI is the Duralar’s newest authorized provider of Duralar coating services. CTI is Nadcap-accredited and have many years of experience with the most advanced materials and surface finishing technologies, which may enhance the professionalism in provision of Duralar coatings services.

February 8, 2018- Duralar Technologies, the U.S. based hard coatings system developer and supplier has just introduced the new Emperion system. This new system is dedicated for high-throughput deposition on the interior and exterior surfaces of metal parts.

Regional Analysis:

The global hard coatings coating market is geographically divided into five key regions which are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the leading region among them owing to the increasing demand from building & construction, automotive, and defense and marine sector in this region. India, China, and South Korea are the leading markets in this region owing to growing demand from major end-use industries such as marine, automotive, and aerospace & defense in these countries. North America is the second most significant region in the global hard coatings coating market. The U.S. is the major contributor to this region due to the presence of well-established key players and the leading end-use industries such as marine, defense, aerospace, and sports industry. Europe is another substantial region in the global hard coatings coating market. The major markets in this region are Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy. Latin America is witnessing a a rise in the industrialization along with the pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia. During the forecast period, the region is anticipated holding a significant share of the global hard coatings coating market. The Middle East & Africa is holding relatively lesser shares in the global hard coatings coating market. It is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years on account of hitherto untapped growth opportunities in construction sectors such as construction and automotive.

Market Segmentation:

The global hard coatings coating market has been segmented on the basis of material type, a deposition technique, application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the material type, the market is divided into borides, nitrides, carbon-based, oxides, multi-component coatings, and others. Among these material types, the borides are growing at the highest growth rate due to the significant beneficial properties such as hard surface, greater durability, and shine.

By the deposition technique, the market is classified into two: physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD). The PVD is the largest segment among them and is estimated to retain its dominance by growing at a healthy CAGR in the coming years. This is attributed to easy applicability and lesser complex operation involved in this technique, along with the less relative cost.

Based on the applications, the global hard coatings market is categorized into cutting tools, decorative coatings, gears, bearings, optics, cylinders, pneumatic coatings, and others. The cutting tool application segment is projected to register a significant growth dung the review period on account of rapid industrialization in emerging industrial economies namely India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and some African countries.

