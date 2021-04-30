Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Forecast Scope to 2025 – Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute, SCIOInspire, Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Conduent, HCL Technologies

The Insight Partners adds “Healthcare Fraud Detection Market to 2025” to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include – Verscend Technologies, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Group Inc., and McKesson Corporation

The healthcare fraud detection market is segmented based on delivery model as, on-premise delivery models and on-premise delivery models. On the basis of component healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into services and software. Based on type, healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics. On the basis of application, healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into insurance claims review, payment integrity and other applications. Based on the end user the market is segmented as public/government agencies, private insurance payers, third-party service providers and employers.

Get Sample pages at www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001199?sk

Healthcare fraud are difficult to detect and are generally go unnoticed, therefore detection of such fraudulent claims is necessary, as they increase burden on the society. The use of fraud detection solution enable healthcare firms in accounting, and auditing by predictive data methodologies. Careful account auditing can reveal suspicious providers and policy holders and detect potential fraudulent cases before it occurs.

Large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare, rising number of patients opting health insurance, prepayment review model, increasing pressure of fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics, emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare industry, artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare fraud detection is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of healthcare fraud detection market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to hold largest share of the healthcare fraud detection market, followed by Europe. Factors such as rise in the number of people adopting health insurance, rising cases of healthcare fraud, favorable government initiatives to combat healthcare fraud, rising pressure to reduce healthcare costs, and greater product and service availability are expected to drive market growth in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the analysis period due to increasing awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing investment in the healthcare technology.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare fraud detection companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Access Complete Report at www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001199?sk

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Delivery Model

3.2.2 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Component

3.2.3 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Type

3.2.4 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Application

3.2.5 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By End User

3.2.6 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Region

3.2.6.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – Global Analysis

5.1 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

Browse Complete TOC at www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/healthcare-fraud-detec…

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]