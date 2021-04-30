Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
Hernia is a type of disease in which the inner layers of abdominal muscle become weak, and the lining of the abdomen bulges out into a small sac. It can affect multiple areas such as the navel (umbilical hernia), groin (inguinal hernia), or the incision site of surgery (post-surgery hernia). Watchful waiting and surgical procedures are the two measures by which hernia is treated. The surgical procedures involve two approaches, namely, open tension-free repair surgery and laparoscopy. Every year, around 20 million inguinal hernia repair surgeries are performed worldwide. In the U.S., around 0.15 million incisional hernia repair surgeries are performed yearly. These surgeries are performed using mesh, which is made up of biological or synthetic material with the help of fixation devices.
The global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at $4,156 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,554 million at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors that contribute towards the growth of the hernia repair devices and consumables market include high acceptance of tension-free repair procedures, surge in demand for advanced mesh, increase in adoption of robotic surgeries, and rise in prevalence of hernia. However, high cost of hernia repair surgeries and inconsistent reimbursement policies hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of novel products by key vendors such as biological mesh and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The hernia repair devices and consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, surgery type, hernia type, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into fixation devices and consumables. Fixation devices are further segmented into tack and other fixation devices where tack segment is sub segmented into absorbable tack and non-absorbable tack. Consumables segment comprises mesh, which is further classified into synthetic material mesh and biological material mesh. Synthetic material mesh is of two types, namely, absorbable mesh and non-absorbable mesh. On the basis of surgery type, it is categorized into open tension-free repair and laparoscopic surgeries. By hernia type, the market is fragmented into incisional hernia, umbilical hernia, inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Fixation Devices
Tack
Absorbable Tack
Non-absorbable Tack
Other Fixation Devices
Consumables
Mesh
Synthetic Material Mesh
Absorbable Mesh
Non-absorbable Mesh
Biological Material Mesh
By Surgery Type
Open Tension-free Repair Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgery
By Hernia Type
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Femoral Hernia
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International Inc.
C.R. Bard
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
LifeCell Corporation
Herniamesh S. R. L.
Medtronic Plc.
Ethicon, Inc.
Cook Medical Inc.
Cooper Surgicals Inc.
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Insightra Medical Inc.
Atrium Medical Corporation
Betatech Medikal
Purple Surgical International Ltd.
Integra LifeSciences
