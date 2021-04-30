In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Is Likely to Witness Tremendous Growth by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.2%

The Insight Partners has announced the addition of the “The global in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 20.42 Bn in 2017 to US$ 33.16 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2025.” The global In-vehicle Infotainment Market report provide detailed information about the In-vehicle Infotainment Market with an appropriate examination of several parameters and trends influencing its development at a global basis. Based on the examination of influencing growth and limiting parameters, the precise data indicating the future growth trend of the market can be obtained, which is thoroughly explained in the In-vehicle Infotainment Market research report. The information regarding the approaching opportunities that can boost the market capitalization is also included in the report. The report also comprises essential information such as annual revenue generation, market value, expenditure, yearly sales, and other important statistical data, regarding the key market contenders which include several organizations, firms, product manufacturers, vendors, and distributors.

The spectrum of functionalities offered in an in-vehicle infotainment system does not limit to streaming multimedia, navigation and obtaining control of an HVAC system inside a car but is rather being stretched to broader horizons. The rising demands from the consumer for feature integration, technology advances in various streams such as communications, information technology and consumer electronics are soon anticipated to result in convergence of technologies. The market for NFC is rapidly emerging in Asia and globally driven by NFC-Active mobile device growth and emerging new trends in the automotive sector. Trends such as car sharing, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, corporate fleet management and demand for personalization inside passenger cars act as the major drivers for the rapid usage of NFC based communication infotainment systems. NFC can connect vehicles and car keys to portable devices and infrastructure, opening up the possibility for a broad range of innovations in the field of connected car solutions.

The key players profiled in the report are Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Denso Ten Corporation and Panasonic Corporation. Also, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Clarion Corporation, Visteon Corporation and Continental AG are other key companies in the in-vehicle infotainment market.

In our study, we have segmented the in-vehicle infotainment market by operating system, interaction type, and connectivity technology. The market for in-vehicle infotainment has been segmented on the basis of various operating systems (OS) being used in the infotainment systems by the automotive OEMs worldwide. Globally, the infotainment systems are operated on the following four OS that are Microsoft, Linux, QNX, and Others by which the market is segmented. Significant advances have been made by technology companies to make the Human Machine Interface (HMI) for infotainment system easier for the driver to operate without the driver losing the sight off the road.

In-vehicle Infotainment Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the In-vehicle Infotainment Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in detail portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the In-vehicle Infotainment Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The various interface types being used for IVI systems form the basis of market segmentation and are touch-screen, Voice-Active, physically button controlled and gestures. Additionally, the market for in-vehicle infotainments is broken down on the basis of connectivity technology into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC. On the basis of geography, the in-vehicle infotainment market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Besides this, the report In-vehicle Infotainment Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report segments the global in-vehicle infotainment market as follows:

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Operating System

Microsoft

Linux

QNX

Others

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Interaction Type

Touch-Screens

Voice-Active

Physically Button Controlled

Gestures

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil?

