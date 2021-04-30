Infant Formula Market Outlook 2019 by Top Leading Players: Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Danone Nutricia, Nestle S.A., and Pfizer Inc.

Infant formula or baby formula are the products manufactured and marketed for the consumption of babies and infants under 12 months of age. These products are usually prepared for bottle-feeding in the form of a powder or liquid. Infant formulas come in three forms which includes powdered formula, concentrated liquid formula and ready-to-use. Food additives such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), arachidonic acid (ARA), omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics and probiotics are added in the infant formula to enhance the nutritional value of the products. Infant formula products are guided under strict government regulations. For example, commercially available infant formulas are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The global infant formula market is segmented on the basis of product type,and distribution channel. Based on product type the global infant formula is divided into, starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddlers milk formula and special milk formula. On the basis of distribution channel, the global infant formula market is segmented into supermarkets, online stores, pharmacy stores, specialty stores and others.

The List of Companies 1. Abbott Laboratories 2. Arla Foods amba 3. Bellamy’s Organic 4. Danone Nutricia 5. Glanbia plc, 6. Mead Johnson and Company, LLC. 7. Nestle S.A., 8. Perrigo Nutritionals 9. Pfizer Inc. 10. The Hain Celestial Grou

The reports cover key developments in the infant formula market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from infant formula market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for infant formula in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the infant formula market.

Rising disposable income, increasing middle-class population and change in lifestyle in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, etc. are the major factors propelling the growth of the infant formula market. Moreover, the rise in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula further boost the market growth. However, stringent government regulations imposed on infant food may hamper the growth of the infant formula market during the forecast period. For instance, the European Commission and FDA have defined specific rules to ensure appropriate nutritional composition and safety of food, specifically manufactured for infants and young children, as well as appropriate consumer information. The introduction of a variety of organic and healthy food for infants will provide a growth opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global infant formula market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The infant formula market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the infant formula market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the infant formula market in these regions.

