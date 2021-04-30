Key Insights of Horticulture Lighting Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

Horticulture lights function as a replacement for sunlight as the catalyst in the plant growth. Increasing government initiatives and investments to promote horticulture farming, adoption of indoor and vertical farming, and availability of limited agricultural land is anticipated to drive the horticulture lighting market. However, the high cost of energy-efficient light and lack of knowledge about the type of light to be used for certain crops would hinder the growth of horticulture lighting market. The advanced features and advantages associated with the implementation horticulture light will provide opportunities to the players operating in the horticulture lighting market.

This market intelligence report on Horticulture Lighting market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Horticulture Lighting market have also been mentioned in the study.

The horticulture lighting market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, cultivation, and geography. Based on technology, the horticulture lighting market is segmented as fluorescent lamps, high intensity discharge lights, and LED lights. On the basis of application, horticulture lighting market is segmented into greenhouses, vertical farming and indoor farming. On the basis of cultivation, horticulture lighting market is segmented into fruits and vegetables and floriculture.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the horticulture lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The horticulture lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Horticulture Lighting Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Horticulture Lighting Market Analysis- Global Analysis Horticulture Lighting Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Cultivation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Horticulture Lighting Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

