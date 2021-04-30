know whats driving the Growth of Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market 2019 | Global key players – CableFree, CommScope Holding, Infinite Electronics, Kavveri Telecoms and LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB

Point-to-point microwave antenna transports transparent links and serves as Ethernet extension. The growing popularity of technologies like 4G and 5G, high-speed availability over a large area, are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of point-to-point microwave antenna market. The growing adoption of smart cities concepts is creating lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the point-to-point microwave antenna market. The companies operating in the point-to-point microwave antenna are focusing on providing enhanced solutions with the aim of attracting more customers and maximizing their revenues.

The Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Key players Operating in the market includes:

CableFree

CommScope Holding

Infinite Electronics

Kavveri Telecoms

LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB

mWave Industries, LLC

Radio Frequency Systems

Rosenberger

TESSCO

Tongyu Communication Inc.

The global point-to-point microwave antenna market is segmented on the basis of frequency range, diameter, and polarization. Based on frequency range, the market is segmented 3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz, 10.0 GHz to 29.9, and 30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz. On the basis of the diameter the market is segmented as 0.2 m to 0.9 m, 1.0 m to 3.0 m, and 3.0 m to 4.6 m. Based on the polarization the market is segmented into single polarized antenna, and dual polarized antenna.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global point-to-point microwave antenna market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The point-to-point microwave antenna market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Analysis- Global Analysis Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Frequency Range Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Diameter Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Polarization Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

