Meat Alternatives Snacks Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Meat Alternatives Snacks” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Meat Alternatives Snacks report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

On the basis of source, the meat alternatives snacks market can be segmented into soy-based, wheat-based, mycoprotein, and others. Soy-based products form the largest subcategory, by source, accounting for 70% of the market share.

Globally, among all regions, Europe is expected to contribute the highest market share, followed by North America during the forecasted period. Increasing health concern of consumers in a developed region such as Europe and North America is expected to fuel the growth of the meat alternatives snacks market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the rising disposable income of consumers in a region such as India and China.

By type, the meat alternatives market can be segmented into tofu & tofu ingredients, tempeh, textured vegetable protein, and others. Amongst these, tofu is expected to occupy the largest share during the forecast period. The highly versatile tofu is a popular ingredient in food manufacturing and has multiple uses in home cooking.

This report studies the global market size of Meat Alternatives Snacks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Meat Alternatives Snacks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Meat Alternatives Snacks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Meat Alternatives Snacks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amy’s kitchen

Beyond Meat

Blue Chip Group

Cauldron Foods

Garden Protein International

Market size by Product

Soy-Based

Wheat-Based

Mycoprotein

Other

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meat Alternatives Snacks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

