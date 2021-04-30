Methoxybenzene Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2027

Anisole Overview

Anisole, also known as methoxybenzene can be defined as an organic compound and colorless liquid with smell similar to anise seed. Anisole is prepared synthetically and is a pioneer of other synthetic compounds and it is ether. The chemical formula of anisole is CH3OC6H5. Anisole has a good solubility in diethyl ether, ethanol, benzene, chloroform, toluene and most of the organic solvents. It is used as a solvent, insect pheromone, and as an intermediate in manufacturing of dyes, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Market Size and Forecast

The global Anisole market is expected to showcase a significant CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted period 2018-2027. Additionally, the global Anisole market is thriving on the back rapid industrialization along with rising use of intermediate chemicals for manufacturing of other products such as polycarbonates, and detergents is expected to promote the expansion of capacity over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of cosmetic products such as perfumes is expected to increase the market size of anisole over the forecast period.

The global anisole market is segmented on the basis of purity, application and geography. In terms of regional platform, Europe Anisole market is projected to lead the growth of overall global Anisole market over the forecast period. Factors such as, high awareness amongst the population regarding benefits of using Anisole such as manufacturing nanoparticles (tin oxide) and inorganic complexes, has resulted in an increasing demand for anisole. Further, France, Germany, and the U.K are expected to contribute significantly in the growth of Anisole market in Europe region during the predicted period. Asia Pacific Anisole market captured significant share of global Anisole market in previous years. Advancement in technology and rising disposable income are key factors which are driving the growth of anisole market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global anisole market in the following segments:

By Purity

Up To 99.5%

Above 99.5%

By End Users

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

By Region

Global Anisole market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising demand for fragrance products such as scents, perfumes and creams will push the industry penetration over the upcoming years. Additionally, improved manufacturing process as well as technological innovations to surge the demand of products with high purity levels will have a progressive impact on the market. Robust manufacturing base of fragrance products coupled with increasing demand in countries like U.S., Brazil, Germany, Mexico and Saudi Arabia is expected to drive the global anisole market.

Rapid urbanization along with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S., China and others are projected to flourish the growth of anisole market in pharmaceutical industries. In addition to this, favorable government initiatives and regulations regarding the benefits of individual safety while using cosmetic product is expected to fuel the growth of anisole market. In contrast, raw material availability and price volatility remain as one of the largest challenges in the global anisole market. Additionally, exposure to the product above acute limit can cause serious health related problems including irritation in eyes, throat burning, etc. which in turn dampen the growth of global anisole market.

Key players

Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc

Solvay S.A.

Westman Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Huaian Depon Chemical Co., Ltd.

JIANGSU TIANJIAYI CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

Kessler Chemical, Inc.

Shaanxi Top Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yasho Industries Pvt., Ltd.

Hangzhou Haichem Co., Ltd.

