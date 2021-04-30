Mobile Phone Accessories Market to show slow growth rate by 2023 – Recent Study

The global mobile phone accessories market was valued at $217,278 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $255,149 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2017 to 2023. Mobile phone plays an important and vital role in the modern day to day life. Nowadays, phones allow its users to access internet, take pictures, and listen to music, as well as feature as storage devices. The global mobile phone accessories market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in the purchasing power and changes in lifestyles of the people.

The Asia-Pacific mobile phone accessories market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid technological advancements and increase in the adoption of smartphones by the growing population in the region.

The global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into battery, headphone/earphone, portable speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, protective case, and others (USB cable and selfie stick). Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By price range, it is classified into premium, mid, and low. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analyses of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the mobile phones accessories market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30800

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the mobile phones accessories market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

Battery

Headphone/earphone

Portable speaker

Charger

Memory card

Power bank

Battery case

Protective case

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30800

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]