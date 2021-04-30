Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Overview, Size, Analysis and Forecast Report to 2027 | Integra LifeSciences, Checkpoint Surgical, Collagen Matrix, Polyganics, Stryker, AxoGen, Polyganics, Abbott

The “Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global nerve repair biomaterial market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end-user, and geography. The global nerve repair biomaterial market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. SYNOVIS MICRO COMPANIES ALLIANCE, INC.

2. Integra LifeSciences

3. Checkpoint Surgical Inc

4. Collagen Matrix, Inc.

5. Polyganics

6. Stryker

7. AxoGen, Inc.

9. Abbott

10. Boston Scientific Corporation

Nerve damage is caused by injuries such as cut, stretching or too much pressure. These injuries can results in mechanical, ischemic, thermal or chemical damages to the nerves. For the reconstruction of damaged nerves, the nerve repair biomaterials are used. Tubes, guides, or conduits are used in nerve repairing that are made up of biomaterials. Additionally, for the repairing some implantable devices are used.

The nerve repair biomaterial market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing incidences of peripheral nerve injuries, technological advancements in nerve repair and growing acceptance of developing economies. However, expansion of targeted applications and increasing incidence of nerve injuries and neurological disorders are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the nerve repair biomaterial market.

The global nerve repair biomaterial market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. The nerve repair biomaterial market is bifurcated into bio nerve protection and nerve repair, by product. The nerve protection segment is further segmented into nerve wrap and nerve protectors. The nerve repair segment is also further bifurcated into nerve conduit and nerve graft. On the basis of application, the nerve repair biomaterial market is segmented into epineural nerve repair, perineural nerve repair, group fascicular repair. Based on the end user, the nerve repair biomaterial market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nerve repair biomaterial market based on product, application, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall nerve repair biomaterial market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share of nerve repair biomaterial market, owing to the rising incidences of peripheral nerve injuries and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as increased government funding and increasing geriatric population in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key nerve repair biomaterial manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are SYNOVIS MICRO COMPANIES ALLIANCE, INC., Integra LifeSciences, Checkpoint Surgical Inc, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Polyganics, Stryker, AxoGen, Inc., Polyganics, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation and among others.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. NERVE REPAIR BIOMATERIAL MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market – By Product

3.2.2. Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market – By Application

3.2.3. Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market – By End User

3.2.4. Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market – By Region

3.2.4.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America- PEST Analysis

4. NERVE REPAIR BIOMATERIAL MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

Continue….

