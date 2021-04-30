New Comprehensive Report on Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market revealing the Growth rate and Business Opportunities to 2027

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor or PMSM, is an AC synchronous motor wherein permanent magnets are used for field excitation.The permanent magnet synchronous motor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demands from industrial and agricultural sectors coupled with the growing emergence of green vehicles. Also, several benefits of PMSM such as high-efficiency of PMSM and reduced power consumption, further drive the growth of permanent magnet synchronous motor market. However, scarcity of rare earth magnets may limit the growth of the permanent magnet synchronous motor market. On the other hand, expanding oil and gas industries are likely to showcase positive growth opportunity for the permanent magnet synchronous motor market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key permanent magnet synchronous motor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB

Bosch Rexroth AG

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Leonardo DRS

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Motor Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

The global permanent magnet synchronous motor market is segmented on the basis of voltage range and industry vertical. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as up to 9V, 10V-20V, 21V-30V, 31V-40V, 41V-60V, 60V and above. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The permanent magnet synchronous motor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Analysis- Global Analysis Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Voltage Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

