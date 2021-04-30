New product developments and trends of Industrial Controls Market during 2017-2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Industrial Controls Market by Control System (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and Others), Component (Sensor, Switch & Relay, Control Device, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Utility, Electronics & Semiconductors, Mining, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Industrial Controls market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global industrial controls market is expected to reach $163,345.7 million in 2024, from $117,370.3 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2024. The Industrial control systems are interconnected equipment, used to monitor and control physical equipment in different industries. ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SA are some of the leading key players of the global industrial controls market.

The rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries increase the demand for the industrial controls. Moreover, rise in demand for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the growth in population also boosts the market growth. These factors increase the demand for industrial controls in the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based services and growth in deployment of smart grid solutions to protect critical infrastructures from cyberattacks provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, increase in cyberattack threats, unavailability of authentication procedure to secure ICS, and lack of skilled professionals hinder the growth of the industrial controls market.

The global industrial controls market is segmented based on control system, components, end user, and region. The component segment is classified into sensor, switch & relay, control device (drive, programmable logic controller (PLC), monitoring device, and others), and others includes. In 2017, sensor segment contributed the highest share in industrial controls market and it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The end-user industry segment is divided into automotive, utility, electronics & semiconductor, mining, and others. In 2017, the utility segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for industrial controls in oil & gas industries to control and monitor physical processes. The global industrial controls market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2017, North America was the highest contributor to the industrial controls market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand and strong manufacturing base of network security industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

BY CONTROL SYSTEM

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Other

BY COMPONENT

Sensor

Switch & Relay

Control Device

Drive

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Monitoring Device

Others

Others

BY END USER

Automotive

Utility

Electronics & Semiconductor

Mining

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Incorporation

Kawasaki Robotics

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric corporation

OTHER PLAYERS

GE Automation (part of GE Power)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising demand for IoT based smart solutions and automation in various industries

3.5.1.2. Increasing demand for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the growing population

3.5.1.3. Growing adoption of ICS by industries and rise in R&D investments

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increasing cyber-attack threats and unavailability of authentication procedure to secure ICS

3.5.2.2. Lack of skilled professionals, and awareness regarding industrial security solutions

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growing smart grid deployments for the protection of critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks

Chapter 4: industrial controls market, by control system

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by control system

4.2. Distributed Control System (DCS)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: Industrial controls market, BY components

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by components

5.2. Sensor

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Switches & Relays

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Control Devices

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by type

5.4.3.1. Drives

5.4.3.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3.2. Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

5.4.3.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3.3. Monitoring Devices

5.4.3.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3.4. Other

5.4.3.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.4. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Other

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: Industrial controls market, by end user

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Utility

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Electronics & Semiconductors

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Mining

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Other

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 7: industrial controls market, BY region

7.1. Market overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by control system

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. U.S. Market size and forecast, by control system

7.2.5.1.2. U.S. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.5.1.3. U.S. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Canada Market size and forecast, by control system

7.2.5.2.2. Canada Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.5.2.3. Canada Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Mexico Market size and forecast, by control system

7.2.5.3.2. Mexico Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.5.3.3. Mexico Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by control system

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. U.K.

7.3.5.1.1. U.K. Market size and forecast, by control system

7.3.5.1.2. U.K. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.1.3. U.K. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Germany Market size and forecast, by control system

7.3.5.2.2. Germany Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.2.3. Germany Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. France Market size and forecast, by control system

7.3.5.3.2. France Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.3.3. France Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5.4. Italy

7.3.5.4.1. Italy Market size and forecast, by control system

7.3.5.4.2. Italy Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.4.3. Italy Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by control system

7.3.5.5.2. Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.5.3. Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by control system

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. China Market size and forecast, by control system

7.4.5.1.2. China Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.5.1.3. China Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.5.2. India

7.4.5.2.1. India Market size and forecast, by control system

7.4.5.2.2. India Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.5.2.3. India Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.5.3. Japan

7.4.5.3.1. Japan Market size and forecast, by control system

7.4.5.3.2. Japan Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.5.3.3. Japan Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.5.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.4.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by control system

7.4.5.4.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.5.4.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by control system

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Latin America Market size and forecast, by control system

7.5.5.1.2. Latin America Market size and forecast, by component

7.5.5.1.3. Latin America Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.2.1. Middle East Market size and forecast, by control system

7.5.5.2.2. Middle East Market size and forecast, by component

7.5.5.2.3. Middle East Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.5.3. Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Africa Market size and forecast, by control system

7.5.5.3.2. Africa Market size and forecast, by component

7.5.5.3.3. Africa Market size and forecast, by end user

