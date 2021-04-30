New Study- Blood Plasma Derivatives Market to grow 9.3% CAGR by 2023

Blood plasma is liquid component of blood where the blood cells are suspended. It contains dissolved proteins (albumins, globulins, and fibrinogen), clotting factors, hormones, and electrolytes. Plasma maintains the blood pressure and helps in exchange of important minerals such as sodium and potassium to maintain the pH balance in the body. Plasma derivatives are products that are manufactured from human plasma by plasma fractionation techniques. These derivatives include albumin, factor VIII & IX, anti-inhibitor coagulation complex (AICC), and immunoglobulins, including Rh immune globulin, alpha 1-proteinase inhibitor concentrate, and anti-thrombin III.

The global blood plasma derivatives market was valued at $23,613 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $44,333 million at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023. The major factor that contributes towards the growth of the blood plasma derivatives market is increase in prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as immunodeficiency disorders and hemophilia. Moreover, other factors boosting the market growth include increase in awareness for blood & plasma donation, rise in geriatric population, and high adoption of blood plasma derivatives products. However, high cost of treatment and risks of side effects associated with the use of plasma derivatives hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of enhanced methods for preservation of plasma derivatives along with advanced procedures for fractionation and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global blood plasma derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is fragmented into albumin, factor VIII, factor IX, immunoglobulin, hyperimmune globulin, and others. The applications covered in the study include hemophilia, hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, von Willebrand’s Disease (vWD), and other application. By end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. Region wise, it is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments

By Type

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

By Application

Hemophilia

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

von Willebrand’s disease (vWD)

Other Application

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Grifols, S.A.

SK Plasma Co., Ltd.

Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Biotest AG

Green Cross Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

LFB S.A.

Octapharma AG

CSL Limited

Shire Plc.

