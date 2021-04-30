Organic Seeds Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2027.

Organic Seeds Overview

Organic seed is shaped by adhering set guidelines and proper strategies, which forbid the usage of artificial products or chemicals. Conservative production of seeds comprises the use of chemical herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and fertilizers. Additionally, organic seeds are produced by using bio fertilizers, bio pesticides, and organic manure, hence very less chemical impact on the environment which is also, one of the most captivating reasons among consumers to choose organic products over the conventional products. Consumers are fetching more awareness about the quality and safety of the food they eat.

Market Size and Forecast

The global organic seeds market is expected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 and showcase a significant CAGR of 12.8% during the forecasted period 2018-2027. Moreover, the global organic seed market is thriving on the back of rising natural food demand and rising consciousness among population about health welfares from non-artificial food is anticipated to drive the organic seeds market growth.

The global organic seeds market is segmented into crop type, distribution channel and geography. In terms of regional platform, North America region is projected to propel the growth of overall global organic seeds market over the forecast period, led by the U.S. organic seed market. Factors such as, technology advancement in organic seed and providing improved environmental friendly solutions to farmers is expected to support the industry growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute a significant CAGR during the predicted period. Moreover, Continuous growth in GDP performance of various economies in the region is expected to benefit the growth of global organic seeds market. Countries such as China, Japan and India are anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global Organic Seeds market in the following segments:

By Crop type

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable

Oil

Other Vegetation

By Distribution Channel

Wholesaler

Retailers

Cooperatives

By Region

Global Organic Seeds market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing consumer awareness regarding healthy eating lifestyle is expected to drive the organic seeds market growth. Rising food & beverage sector on account of changing consumer buying behavior, mainly in China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding chemical free farming coupled with environmental concern is anticipated to enhance the market of the organic seeds. Encouraging government norms which support organic farming while fabricating organic seeds may propel the growth of the market. Governments, agencies and organizations, in several countries have taken sustainable initiatives to reassure non-synthetic crop production.

Market players functioning in the organic seeds market are anticipated to leverage organic seed crop opportunity during the forecast period. Major food and beverage businesses is progressively increasing distribution channel for organic products by compelling the niche market is expected to drive the growth of global organic seeds market over the predicted period.

In contrast, fragile infrastructure of regulatory bodies for organic farming concerning the coexistence of differing agricultural practices i.e. organic, conventional and genetically engineered, which can yield a contaminated crop is anticipated to restrain the growth of organic seeds market in the near future.

Key players

Johnny’s Selected

Fleuren

Farm Direct

Rijk Zwaan

Vitalis

High Mowing

Southern Exposure Seed Exchange

Fedco

Seed Saver Exchange

Wild Garden

De Bolster

