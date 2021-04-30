Peer to Peer Lending Market is projected to reach $460,312 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 51.5% from 2016 to 2022

Global peer to peer (P2P) lending market was valued at $26,064 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $460,312 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 51.5% from 2016 to 2022.Increase in awareness about the benefits of peer to peer lending market, greater money transparency, higher returns to investors, lower interest rates for borrowers, rise in small business loans, consumer credit loans and increasing Chinese P2P lending market share are the major factors that drive the market growth

“Peer to Peer Lending Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Some of the major players operating in the market are LendingClub Corporation, Funding Circle Limited, Prosper Marketplace, Inc., Circleback Lending, LLC., Social Finance, Inc., Zopa Limited , Avant, Inc., onDeck Capital, Inc., RateSetter and Kabbage, Inc.

Further the market is segmented on the basis of business model, end-users, and geography. Based on business model, it is classified alternate marketplace lending and traditional lending. By types of end-user, it is divided into consumer credit loans, small business loans, student loans, and real estate loans. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key players profiled in the report include LendingClub Corporation (U.S). Funding Circle Limited (UK), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (U.S.) Circleback Lending, Inc. (U.S.), Social Finance, Inc. (U.S.), Zopa Limited (UK), Avant, Inc. (U.S.), onDeck Capital, Inc. (U.S.), RateSetter (UK) Kabbage (U.S)

North America is leading the peer to peer lending market, followed by Asia-Pacific. Increase in P2P lending awareness, better interest rates to borrowers and improved returns to lenders have accelerated the growth of the overall peer to peer lending industry. Asia- Pacific would witness the highest CAGR of 54.1% mainly led by China, owing to emergence of a number of small scale peer to peer lending service providers.

KEY BENEFITS:

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global peer to peer lending market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional peer to peer lending market size, future estimations are outlined to single out profitable areas.

Additionally, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities through 2014-2022 is also explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 : Introduction

Chapter 2 :Executive Summary

Chapter 3 :Market Overview

Chapter 4 :Peer To Peer Lending Market By End-Users

Chapter 6 :Peer To Peer Lending Market By Geography

Chapter 7 :Company Profile

