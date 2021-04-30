Pest Control Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2024

The global pest control market was valued at $16,883 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period to reach $ 24,397 million by 2024. Pest control is the management of specific species that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies tend to reside at places where there is human activity and cause threat of health issues. The pest control management has thus become increasingly important.

The major factors driving the demand for pest control are increase in population, changes in climatic conditions, and urbanization. Increased economic activity has led to the development of buildings for offices, houses, and hospitals. These places urge for safe and hygienic conditions, thus boosting the demand for pest control. It has been noticed that, termites cause more damage than floods and fire in North America and Australia. This also fuels the pest control market in the recent past. In addition, the impact of changes in climatic conditions majorly drives the global pest control market.

The market is characterized with presence of many small-scale operators. One of the major trend in this market is merger and acquisitions of these market players. Introduction of new biocides is anticipated to bring in new opportunities for market players.

The report segments the global pest control market based on type, pest type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. Based on pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global pest control market till 2024.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31589

The prominent players in the global pest control market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are

Rentokil Initial PLC

BASF SE

EcoLab Inc.

Syngenta AG

National Pest Control

Rollins Inc.

Lindsey Pest Control

Bayer AG

FMC Corporation

Rollins, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global pest control market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2024.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of pest control helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global pest control market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Others

By Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

*Other players in the value chain, include

Indian Pest Control Company

Terminix International Company, L.P

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Mitie Group PLC

Brunswick Pest Control Inc

Venus Pest Company

OPC Pest Control

Pesitcon

Home Paramount Pest Control

Wil-Kil Pest Solutions

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31589

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]