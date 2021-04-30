Pest Control Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2024
The global pest control market was valued at $16,883 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period to reach $ 24,397 million by 2024. Pest control is the management of specific species that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies tend to reside at places where there is human activity and cause threat of health issues. The pest control management has thus become increasingly important.
The major factors driving the demand for pest control are increase in population, changes in climatic conditions, and urbanization. Increased economic activity has led to the development of buildings for offices, houses, and hospitals. These places urge for safe and hygienic conditions, thus boosting the demand for pest control. It has been noticed that, termites cause more damage than floods and fire in North America and Australia. This also fuels the pest control market in the recent past. In addition, the impact of changes in climatic conditions majorly drives the global pest control market.
The market is characterized with presence of many small-scale operators. One of the major trend in this market is merger and acquisitions of these market players. Introduction of new biocides is anticipated to bring in new opportunities for market players.
The report segments the global pest control market based on type, pest type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. Based on pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global pest control market till 2024.
The prominent players in the global pest control market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.
The key players profiled in the report are
Rentokil Initial PLC
BASF SE
EcoLab Inc.
Syngenta AG
National Pest Control
Rollins Inc.
Lindsey Pest Control
Bayer AG
FMC Corporation
KEY BENEFITS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global pest control market.
In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2024.
Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of pest control helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global pest control market is provided in the report.
Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
Chemical
Mechanical
Biological
Others
By Pest Type
Insects
Termites
Rodents
Others
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Agricultural
Industrial
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
KSA
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
*Other players in the value chain, include
Indian Pest Control Company
Terminix International Company, L.P
Bell Laboratories Inc.
Mitie Group PLC
Brunswick Pest Control Inc
Venus Pest Company
OPC Pest Control
Pesitcon
Home Paramount Pest Control
Wil-Kil Pest Solutions
