Pico Projector Market competitive and regional analysis and forecast to 2023 detailed in new research report
Pico projector is a compact hardware device, which is designed to project the contents from the different devices such as camera, tablet, smartphone, and more onto a wall or any flat surface. The pico projectors are the small battery powered projectors, which can be as small as a mobile phone or might be smaller than smart phone. In addition, pico projector can also be embedded inside mobile devices, such as personal digital assistance (PDA), video players, mobile phones, and digital cameras.
These are compact and flexible in nature that boost the market. In addition, different advancements in technologies also supplement the growth of the market. However, low brightness, and short battery backup of the pico projector hampers this stated growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for the consumer electronics, and increase in disposable income of people is expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.
The pico projector market is segmented into technology, product, applications, compatibility, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into digital light processing (DLP), laser beam steering, holographic laser projection, and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS). Based on product, it is divided into embedded, non-embedded/standalone, and USB. The applications discussed in this study include consumer electronics, business and education, and others. The compatibility segment includes laptop/desktop, smartphones, digital camera, portable media players, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market are Texas Instruments, Inc., MicroVision, Inc, Aaxa Technologies, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Optoma Technology Corp., Syndiant, ZTE Corporation, Celluon, Inc., and Miroir USA.
BY TECHNOLOGY
BY TECHNOLOGY
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Laser Beam Steering
Holographic Laser Projection
Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
BY PRODUCT
Embedded
Non-embedded/Standalone
USB
BY APPLICATION
Consumer Electronics
Business & Education
Others
BY COMPATIBILITY
Laptop/Desktop
Smartphones
Digital Camera
Portable Media Players
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Texas Instruments, Inc.
MicroVision, Inc
Aaxa Technologies, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Lenovo Group Ltd.
Optoma Technology Corp.
Syndiant
ZTE Corporation
Celluon, Inc.
Miroir USA
