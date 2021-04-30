Polyethylene Wax Market Future Scenario, Growth rate, Market Segmentation, and Industrial Opportunities to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of polyethylene wax market with detailed market segmentation by process, type, application, and geography. The global polyethylene wax market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyethylene wax market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Polyethylene wax, also known as polyethylene homopolymer wax, is a synthetic wax manufactured by three major processes such as polymerization, thermal degradation, and synthesis. It is used as a dispersant, slip agent, resin modifier, and mold release agent due to its molecular structure, which enables it to outperform natural waxes. Polyethylene waxes offer a lot of benefits like using it as a processing agent and enhancing surface properties. Due to its releasability, which increases productivity, enables the molding of complex shapes, and prevents pollution, polyethylene wax can be used as a mold release agent for plastics. Polyethylene wax is a fully saturated homopolymer of ethylene having linearity and a high degree of crystallization.

The elevating product demand from printing inks boosted the growth of the polyethylene wax market. However, volatility in raw material prices, restrict the growth of the polyethylene wax market. On the other hand, increased use of polyethylene wax in plastic processing and hot-melt adhesives in road marking application is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the polyethylene wax market during the forecast period.

Key Players: BASF, Clariant, Euroceras, Honeywell International, Innospec Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, SCG Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Trecora Resources, Westlake Chemical Corporation

