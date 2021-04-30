Ready Meals Market Prospects Outlook 2016-2023 and Top Key Players – Bakkavor Foods , ConAgra, Greencore Group , JH Heinz Company , Nestle SA

The global ready meals market was valued at $72,257 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $146,247 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Ready meals are defined as precooked meals that are prepared with minimum efforts. The ready meals market is characterized by the presence of large players with frequent innovations and product launch as their major strategy.

Increase in demand for packaged food predominantly drives the growth of the global ready meals market. Globally, the demand for packaged food is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate due to change in lifestyle and consumer preferences for ready-to-eat food products. In addition, rise in disposable income of people is expected to boost the demand for ready meals during the analysis period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Bakkavor Foods , ConAgra, Greencore Group , JH Heinz Company , Nestle SA, Fleury Michon, Unilever Group, Northern Food , Kerry Foods , Premier Foods Group ,

The report segments the global ready meals market based on type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into canned/preserved ready meals, chilled pizza, chilled ready meals, dried ready meals, frozen pizza, frozen ready meals, and prepared salads. By distribution channel, it is classified into store-based retailing and online retailing. The store-based retailing segment is broadly classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to dominate the global ready meals market till 2023.

Major Types of Ready Meals covered are:

Canned/Preserved Ready Meals

Chilled Pizza

Chilled Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Ready Meals

Prepared Salads

Major Applications of Ready Meals covered are:

Store-based Retailing

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Discounters

Convenience Stores

Others

Online Retailing

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global ready meals market. In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023. Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided in the report. Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ready Meals Market Size

2.2 Ready Meals Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ready Meals Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Ready Meals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ready Meals Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ready Meals Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Ready Meals Sales by Product

4.2 Global Ready Meals Revenue by Product

4.3 Ready Meals Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ready Meals Breakdown Data by End User

In the last section of the report, the global Ready Meals market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Ready Meals Market.

