Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2019

The reinsurance providers market consists of sales of reinsurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assume all or part of the risk of existing insurance policies originally underwritten by other insurance providers (direct insurance carriers). Reinsurance providers invest premiums collected from insurance providers to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. The size of the market is based on the value of the premiums reinsured.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global reinsurance providers market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global reinsurance providers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global reinsurance providers market.

Cyber reinsurance is growing in demand with increasing incidents of internet frauds and cyber risk. Cyber insurance is becoming popular due to high cyber risk factor involved in banking and information technology industries, which are susceptible to data breaches and internet frauds. In 2015, cyber related fraud costs were estimated to be around $500 billion and are expected to reach $2 trillion by 2019.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: Property & Casualty Reinsurance Providers, Life & Health Reinsurance Providers

Companies Mentioned: AXA, Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, reinsurance providers indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Reinsurance Providers Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Reinsurance Providers Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Reinsurance Providers Market Trends And Strategies Reinsurance Providers Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Reinsurance Providers Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Reinsurance Providers Market Western Europe Reinsurance Providers Market Eastern Europe Reinsurance Providers Market North America Reinsurance Providers Market South America Reinsurance Providers Market Middle East Reinsurance Providers Market Africa Reinsurance Providers Market Reinsurance Providers Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Reinsurance Providers Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

