Research Report on Interventional Neurology Market 2019-2027 with Industry Key Players – Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Terumo Corp., Penumbra, Boston Scientific Corp., Microport Scientific, Merit Medical Systems,

The “Global Interventional Neurology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report for global interventional neurology market aims to provide an overview of global interventional neurology market with detailed market segmentation by product and application. The global interventional neurology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Stryker

2. Medtronic

3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

4. Terumo Corporation

5. Penumbra, Inc.

6. Boston Scientific Corporation

7. Microport Scientific Corporation

8. Merit Medical Systems

9. W.L. Gore & Associates

10. B. Braun Melsungen AG

Interventional neurology is a diagnostic and treatment approach for conditions of the brain, neck and spine, through minimally invasive image guided techniques. The technique is mainly used to treat or diagnose vascular diseases of the central nervous system. Neuro-interventional procedures use imaging technology and are minimally invasive and thus can be accomplished through small incisions, rather than open surgery.

The interventional neurology market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing complexities in treating patients suffering from recurring stroke incidents, recognition of benefits offered by interventional neurological procedures, availability of medical reimbursements for the procedures in the developed countries and others. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the global interventional neurology market.

The global interventional neurology market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The product segment includes, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty and stenting systems, support devices and neurothrombectomy devices. The segment of aneurysm coiling & embolization devices is further classified into embolic coils, flow diversion devices, liquid embolic agents. The segment of cerebral balloon angioplasty and stenting systems is further classified into carotid artery stents and embolic protection systems. The segment of support devices is further categorized into micro catheters and micro guide wires. The segment of neurothrombectomy devices further classified into clot retrieval devices, suction and aspiration devices and snares. Based on application, the global interventional neurology market is segmented into artery stenosis, ischemic strokes, brain aneurysm, vein stenosis, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global interventional neurology market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall interventional neurology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to continue to dominate the global interventional neurology market during the forecast period. Fastest growth in the region can be attributed to the well-established health care infrastructure, growing awareness among people, and strong focus on research & development. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period in the global interventional neurology market, with growth being driven by China and India. Growth in these countries is driven by increasing patient population, government focus on enhancing health care infrastructure, and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures among people.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates the global interventional neurology market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key interventional neurology manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, W. L. Gore & Associates., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. INTERVENTIONAL NEUROLOGY MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Interventional Neurology Market – By Product

3.2.2. Interventional Neurology Market – By Application

3.2.3. Interventional Neurology Market – By Region

3.2.3.1. By Country

4. INTERVENTIONAL NEUROLOGY MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

Continue….

