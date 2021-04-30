Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Global Market Report 2019

The securities brokerages and stock exchanges market consists of sales of securities brokerage and stock exchange services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as brokers in selling securities such as equities, bonds, commodities and derivatives. Securities brokerages represent customers in dealing with securities transactions on the trading floor/online platform of stock exchanges. The securities brokerages might sometimes act as a representative for both buyer and seller. This market excludes the advisory and investment activities of the brokerage firms. This market includes transaction charges levied by stock exchanges for trading on its trading floor/online platform to securities brokerages and other fees. It does not include the value of the funds invested in securities.

North America was the largest region in the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TBRC00008793

Major brokerage firms around the world are offering hybrid solutions to their customers. The development of hybrid solutions by firms is mainly aimed at expanding their services and reaching a wider array of investors. Under the hybrid investing service, brokerage firms offer Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trading and investment with professional guidance. This platform also allows brokerage firms to better serve their investors by addressing their individual preferences.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Equities Brokerage, Stock Exchanges, Bonds Brokerage, Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage, Other Stock Brokerage

Companies Mentioned: Northwestern Mutual, Bank Of America, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, securities brokerages and stock exchanges indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TBRC00008793

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Characteristics

4. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Product Analysis

5. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Supply Chain

6. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Customer Information

7. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Trends And Strategies

8. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Size And Growth

9. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Regional Analysis

10. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Segmentation

11. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Metrics

12. Asia-Pacific Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market

13. Western Europe Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market

14. Eastern Europe Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market

15. North America Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market

16. South America Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market

17. Middle East Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market

18. Africa Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market

19. Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Competitive Landscape

20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market

21. Market Background: Investments Market

22. Recommendations

23. Appendix

24. Copyright And Disclaimer

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com