Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027 | Dornier MedTech., MTS Medical UG, Ltd., Siemens Ltd., EMS, Nucleus Regenerative Therapies, Lumenis., and BTL

Shock wave therapy device are used as a non-invasive and out-patient alternative therapy to the surgical procedure of joint and ligament disorders. Shock wave therapy is non-surgical therapy with no need for painkillers. This is an ideal therapy to speed up recovery and cure various indications causing acute or chronic pain. Shock wave therapy devices produce intense, short energy waves that travel faster than the speed of sound. This shock wave therapy device in turn, generates pulses of high pressure sound that travel through the skin, initiating tissue repair. The devices impel an analgesic reaction mechanism to block pain messages of the body. The treatment of shock wave therapy devices is used for physical therapy, urology, orthopedics, and cardiology.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

3. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

4. Dornier MedTech

5. MTS Medical UG

6. Siemens AG

7. EMS

8. Nucleus Regenerative Therapies

9. Lumenis

10. BTL

The shock wave therapy devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing demand of non-invasive method for pain management as well as the ability of these devices to induce and accelerate cellular activity of the body offering therapeutic benefits to the patients. On other hand the shock wave therapy devices market is booming into the medical devices and healthcare sector at present era. The shock wave therapy devices has covered rapid development in the current and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

The “Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The shock wave therapy devices market report aims to provide an overview of global shock wave therapy devices market. The global shock wave therapy devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The shock wave therapy devices market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global shock wave therapy devices market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end-user. The type segment in the global shock wave therapy devices market includes, mobile shock wave therapy devices, and fixed shock wave therapy devices. The segment of technology in the global shock wave therapy devices is classified into, electrohydraulic technique, electromagnetic technique, radial technique, and piezoelectric technique. Based on end users, the global shock wave therapy devices market is classified as, physiotherapy centers, hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

The shock wave therapy devices market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global shock wave therapy devices market based on type, technology, application, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall shock wave therapy devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to capture largest share in the global shock wave therapy devices market, owing to the well developed and established healthcare industry, as well as technological advancements and major investments in R&D of medical device technology. The Asia Pacific region on the other hand is expected to come up with fast growing market owing to increasing population, changing lifestyle and development in healthcare infrastructure. The majority of growth primarily driven by increasing prevalence of geriatric population and bone injuries in the countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and China. In China, the shock wave therapy devices are mainly used in the first rate hospitals, athletic club, enterprise users and some clinics.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates shock wave therapy devices market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The shock wave therapy devices market report also includes the profiles of key shock wave therapy device manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG,, Dornier MedTech., MTS Medical UG, Ltd., Siemens Ltd., EMS, Nucleus Regenerative Therapies, Lumenis., and BTL among others.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. SHOCK WAVE THERAPY DEVICE MARKETMARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Shock Wave Therapy Device Market – By Type

3.2.2. Shock Wave Therapy Device Market – By Technology

3.2.3. Shock Wave Therapy Device Market – By End User

3.2.4. Shock Wave Therapy Device Market – By Region

3.2.4.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America- PEST Analysis

4. SHOCK WAVE THERAPY DEVICE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

Continue….

