Spirulina Powder Market – Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2027 | Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, DIC Corporation

Spirulina is blue-green microalgae rich in nutrients widely used in the food and beverages industry as a dietary supplement. It is a natural appetite suppressant which helps improve endurance and reduce fatigue. It possesses hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder is preferred owing to its high nutritional values. Spirulina is rich in antioxidants and helps in safely reducing inflammation by maintaining the pH of the body. Besides, spirulina powder is also used in the manufacturing of natural colors.

The Spirulina Powder Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Major Spirulina Powder market Players:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, DIC Corporation, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., General Nutrition Corporation, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Naturex S.A., NOW Health Group, Inc., Sensient Colors LLC

The global spirulina powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and sales channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal and aquaculture feed, cosmetics and personal care and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct sales and retail sales. The market by the retail sales is further sub-segmented as modern trade, specialty stores, pharmacy and drug stores, online retail and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global spirulina powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The spirulina powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Spirulina Powder market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Spirulina Powder market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

