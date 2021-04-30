Stroke Management Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2027 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Abbott Laboratories , B Braun Melsungen AG , Boston Scientific Corp

Stroke occurs due to interruptions in the blood supply to brain, either due to the rupture or blockage of blood vessels, leading to the death of brain cells. Stroke is one of the leading cause of death worldwide, with higher prevalence in the old age population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke accounts for around 17 million deaths annually. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke leads to 1 out of every 20 deaths costing around $34 billion each year in U.S. Hence, there is an impending need for early diagnostic devices and therapeutics to prevent deaths from stroke. The major factors driving the stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market are large patient pool along with rising aging population. The patients at risk of developing stroke, mainly those suffering from hypertension, atrial fibrillation and coronary heart diseases, would further fuel the market growth. Other factors leading to market growth are rising incidences of diabetes and large number of tobacco users. However, high cost of treatment and lack of transparent reimbursement scenario, are likely to restrict the market growth.

The global stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market, is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. According to type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. Diagnostic market is further sub-segmented into Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Electrocardiography, Echocardiography and others. Therapeutic market is further sub-segmented into Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet and Antihypertensive. The market is also segmented on the basis of application into Ischemic Stroke and Haemorrhagic Stroke. Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Abbott Laboratories , B Braun Melsungen AG , Boston Scientific Corp , Bristol-Myers Squibb , Cardinal Health , Medtronic , GlaxoSmithKline , GE Healthcare , Merck , Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Siemens Healthcare

The "Global Stroke Management Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of stroke management market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global stroke management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major Types of Stroke Management covered are:

– Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan)

– Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

– Carotid Ultrasound

– Cerebral Angiography

– Electrocardiography

– Echocardiography

– Others

Major Applications of Stroke Management covered are:

– Ischemic Stroke

– Haemorrhagic Stroke

The global stroke management market is segmented on the type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic segment is divided into Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Electrocardiography, Echocardiography and Others. The therapeutic segment is divided into Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet and Antihypertensive. Based on the application, the global stroke management market is segmented into Ischemic Stroke and Haemorrhagic Stroke.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Stroke Management Market Size

2.2 Stroke Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Stroke Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Stroke Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Stroke Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Stroke Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Stroke Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Stroke Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Stroke Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Stroke Management Breakdown Data by End User

In the last section of the report, the global Stroke Management market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Stroke Management Market.

