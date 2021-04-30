Text-to-Speech Market Exploring Future Growth 2015-2025 and Key Players – Nuance Communication, Microsoft, Sensory, Amazon, Neospeech, Lumenvox

Text-to speech is a type of service that understands natural language and generates audio output full with intonation and cadence. The text language should match with the voice language to produce synthesized audio output. The text-to-speech market witness considerable market demand in recent years.

Text-to-speech is an awesome technology that can convert the written content of any website, mobile apps, e-books, online documents and e-learning tools to audio output. People who have a learning disability, language problem, vision problem can access the written content without any difficulty. This technology provides an easier way to reach to the global population. The number of people with a learning disability or learning difficulty is quite high presently, and making online content audible actually broadens the user base. Percentage of population above 60 years has consistently increased and this indicates increasing possibility of reduced vision. Text-to-speech technology has been very useful for people with reduced vision, as this provides an opportunity to understand the content well. This factors drives the text-to-speech market in recent years. Advancements in the production of digital content and rising consumption of hand-held devices, coupled with increasing internet penetration, is likely to boost the demand for text-to-speech technology in the market in the near future.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Nuance Communication, Microsoft, Sensory, Amazon, Neospeech, Lumenvox, Acapel, Cereproc, ReadSpeaker, Speech Enabled Software Technologies, Ispeech, Textspeak, Nextup Technologies,

Major Types of Text-to-Speech covered are:

English

French

German

Italian

Korean

Others

Major Applications of Text-to-Speech covered are:

Automotive and transportation

Healthcare

Consumer electronics

Finance

Education

Retail

Enterprise

