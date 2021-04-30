Urinary Catheters Market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the urinary catheters till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global urinary catheters market. The market report for urinary catheters is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of urinary catheters, public and private hospitals, academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, privately practicing physicians and surgeons, medical institutes, research centers and other academic hostilities, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Major players operating in the market of urinary catheters include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Cure Medical, LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, and Hollister Incorporated among others.

The global urinary catheters market is highly competitive and driven by large number of novel product launches and approvals. For instance, in September 2016, CompactCath introduced a small and discreet intermittent catheter for patients that demand short-term or long-term bladder management such as spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis and others.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Urinary Catheters market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Market Segmentation:

The global urinary catheters market is segmented on the basis of product, application, gender, end user and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into intermittent, foley, and condom catheters. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, bladder dysfunction, and benign prostate hyperplasia. Based on gender, the market is segmented into male and female. On the basis of end user, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into long term facilities, hospitals and others.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Urinary Catheters Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global urinary catheters market. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of various diseases where catheterization is majorly required, rapid growth of the geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals, increasing number of surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies. According to United States Census Bureau (2017), the number of people aged 65 and above was 47.8 million in 2015 and it is estimated to increase to 98.2 million by 2060. This ageing population is more susceptible to spinal cord injury (SCI), urinary incontinence, and benign prostate hyperplasia. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel products at affordable prices, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising advent of medical tourism and significant prevalence of chronic kidney diseases.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Urinary Catheters Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

