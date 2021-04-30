Vascular Closure Devices Market Analysis 2019: Global Size, Product Share, Trends, Swot Analysis

Vascular Closure Devices Market Research Report, by Product Type (Passive Vascular Closure Device, Active Vascular Closure Device, External Hemostatic Device), Access (Femoral, Radial), Procedures (Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, ASCs) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Vascular Closure Devices Market Highlights:

It is estimated that the global vascular closure devices market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. The global vascular closure devices market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of numerous types of cardiovascular as well as neurovascular diseases. Other key factors such as the untapped market opportunities in emerging countries, growing investments by government organizations, increasing adoption rate of minimally invasive techniques are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of trained medical professionals, and the post-operative complications are expected to curb the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segmentation:

On the regional basis, the vascular closure devices market in the Americas is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American region holds substantial share in the global market. This owes to the rise in the government initiatives, and the increased prevalence of coronary diseases in these regions. For instance, according to the data published in 2015 by the American Heart Association (AHA), about one in 7 deaths in the US is caused by coronary heart disease. Also, numerous major players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation in the vascular closure devices market.

Currently, the global vascular closure devices market is dominated by numerous players. The major players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their product portfolio. For example, in June 2018, Biomerics, a medical device contract manufacturer announced the acquisition of FutureMatrix Interventional, Inc. The company aims to expand its portfolio of interventional catheters used in cardiovascular and urology fields, thus strengthening its position in the market.

The global vascular closure devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, access, procedures, application, and end user.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global intraocular lens market are Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cardiva Medical Inc., Morris Innovative, Inc., Medtronic plc, Essential Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., TZ Medical, Inc., Vasorum Ltd., Transluminal Technologies LLC, Vascular Closure Systems, Inc., Vivasure Medical Ltd., among others.



