Waste Heat Boiler Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2027

There has been a rapid increase in electricity prices owing to factors such as incrementing industrialization, construction, mining centers, and energy demand. In order to cope up with the escalating electricity prices, the government is getting inclined towards the installation of waste heat boilers plants, which in turn is fueling the development of the waste heat boiler market. Along with this, the ability of the waste heat boilers to reduce energy-related issues and provide energy efficient solutions further bolsters the growth of the market. However, space availability constraints, coupled with temperature and pressure constraint regarding material strength in boilers, hinders the growth of the waste heat boilers market. Investments in combined power plants, combined heat plants, and power technologies will act as an opportunity in the fruitful growth of the waste heat boiler market.

It is also that heat which is liberated by any heat engine during a thermodynamic process. Waste heat possess a lower utility than the source of energy. Waste heat boiler refers to boilers, which utilizes exhaust gas from the engine to produce low pressure saturated steam. These boilers also employ the heat in flue gases exerted during combustion processes to generate saturated steam or hot water. Waste heat boilers consist of various water tubes placed in parallel to each other and towards the direction in which the heat leaves the system.

Key Players: AMEC Foster Wheeler, Forbes Marshall, General Electric, Nooter/Eriksen, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, Thermax, Thyssenkrupp, Viessmann Group, Zhengzhou Boiler Co. Ltd.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of:

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Waste Heat Boiler market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional outlook of the Global Waste Heat Boiler Market research study report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report puts explicit emphasis on the most dynamic information of the global market, gained with the assistance of industry-best analytical methods.

