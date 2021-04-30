Wood Plastic Composites Market Growth by 2023- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast

The global wood plastic composites market was valued at $2,551 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $6,584 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2023. Wood plastic composites (WPC) are derived from wood fiber material, thermoplastic polymers, and additives. They are used as a substitute component to manufacture furniture, automobiles, railings, cladding, decking lumber, molding, and others. These composites have gained traction in the last few years due to potential benefits such as costs savings, durability, recyclability, sustainability, and others.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Axion International, Inc., Beologic N.V., Certainteed Corporation, Fiberon LLC., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Polymera, Inc., Tamko Building Products, Inc., Timbertech Ltd., Trex Company Inc.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659403/sample

The global wood plastic composites market is driven by high availability of non-utilized plastic and wood wastes, increase in demand from building & construction applications, and stringent regulations on the use of chemicals in building materials. However, rise in cost of raw materials and issues regarding mechanical strength and/or weight hamper the market growth. Increased utility of biodegradable raw materials is expected to create opportunities in the global WPC market.

Wood Plastic Composites Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Wood Plastic Composites in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Segment by Type: PE-based Composites, PVC-based Composites, PP-based Composites, Others.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Segment by Applications: Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Products, Others.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659403/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the global wood plastic composites market.

In-depth analysis of market is conducted and estimations for key segments from 2016 to 2023 are provided.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.

Market share for all segments with respect to each geographical segment is detailed in the report.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provides a competitive outlook of the global industry trends.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Wood Plastic Composites MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Wood Plastic Composites MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Wood Plastic Composites MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659403/buy/4999

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]